Zumba Fitness launches Sunday in Mauna Lani

As part of a new weekly series, The Shops at Mauna Lani is partnering with Dance 4 Action to premiere weekly Zumba Fitness classes on March 5. Dance 4 Action combines Zumba and fundraising for community nonprofits on Hawaii Island.

Residents and guests of the Kohala Coast can participate. Sneakers, a water bottle and towels are encouraged. The cost is $10 for adults and free for children. Check-in and registration begin at 3:30 p.m., with classes from 4-5 p.m. at Center Stage.

Info: Contact Ronnie Claveran at 222-7103