World Oceans Day event set for June 8

Hawaii State Parks and partner organizations will host a free World Oceans Day beach clean-up event at Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area from 8-9 a.m. June 8.

Exhibit booths and activities will be held in the south pavilion from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. that day. There is a $5 per vehicle parking fee for out-of-state visitors.