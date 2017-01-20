Winter Honokaa Seed Exchange & Potluck open to public

The annual event will be held at The Hawaiian Cultural Center of Hamakua from noon-4 p.m. on Jan. 29. Attendees are asked to bring seeds and soil-less plant materials, including properly cleaned plant cuttings to share.

At 1:30 p.m., special guest Hector Valenzuela from UH-Manoa will share his expertise.

Bring a dish to share and own plate, utensils and beverage. The gathering is supported by The Kohala Center and Hawaii Public Seed Initiative.

Info: honokaaseedexchange@gmail.com