WES to host 1st Annual Cherry Blossom Festival Craft Fair

WAIMEA — This Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Waimea Elementary School will host their own fair at Thelma Parker Gym. Residents, WES parents and teachers are invited to host their own booths at the event.

“We are sponsoring the craft fair to help promote community and school involvement,” Pamela Walton said, a WES teacher who has helped organize a similar WES event during the holidays the past four years.

A variety of goods will include hand-dyed scarves and veils, and handmade gift cards, aprons and fabric books. Tupperware, natural creams, beauty products and jewelry will also be available. Several food vendors will sell banana bread, shortbread, mochi, sushi, wonton chips and popcorn.

Money raised will be used for future WES student activities.

Currently, 12 vendors have signed up to sell their crafts, and WES has space for 20 or more additional booths. Vendors can be from anywhere on the island. The more vendors that participate, the more money will go to the students.

A $10 fee will be required of each booth to participate.

To register a booth: Contact Pamela Walton at 938-3960