WES students get in the holiday spirit

By North Hawaii News Staff
  • Preschoolers sing “Jingle Bell Rock” at Waimea Elementary School’s Winter Program last Wednesday with the help of assistant Ilima Galdeira. (LANDRY FULLER/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY)
  • WES kindergarten students perform “Must Be Santa” in the annual Winter Program on Dec. 21. (LANDRY FULLER/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY)
Waimea Elementary School’s Winter Program was held last Wednesday at the Thelma Parker Gym.

