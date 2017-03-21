WES Scholastic Book Fair approaches

On March 29-31 and April 1 and 2, Waimea Elementary School will host the reading event, open to the public between 2:30-5:30 p.m. in room P1, next to the outdoor basketball court. A selection of engaging and affordable books will be available for every reading level. All purchases benefit the school.

The book fair will also be open until 7 p.m. during Family Night on March 29. In addition, featured book titles can be previewed now through April 5 online at www.scholastic.com/bf/waimeaelementaryschool.

Volunteers are needed for the book fair. Contact Tania at 937-7862.