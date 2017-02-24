WCA Town Meeting set for March 2

A 2017 legislative overview by Senator (District 4) Lorraine Inouye and North/South Kohala State Rep. (District 7) Cindy Evans will be the main focus of this month’s meeting. They will share specifics from the current legislative session, discuss their priorities and be available for Q&A. County Council members will also update attendees on County Council business.

Attendees are invited to a walk through of Waimea Middle School’s soon-to-be-finished STEAM building 4:30 p.m., before the meeting in Waimea School Cafeteria at 5:15 p.m.

Info: Contact Patti Cook at 937-2833 or cookshi@aol.com