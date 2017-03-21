Wanted: Saloon girls, cowboys, soup cooks and line dancers

HONOKAA — Honokaa Western Week is coming around the bend May 21-29 and the event’s committee is now recruiting participants for all scheduled activities. Community members are urged to support the colorful celebration of Hamakua’s paniolo heritage and unique cultural blend.

Residents interested in entering the Saloon Girl and Cowboys Got Talent Contests can submit entries through and May 20. The event takes place on May 26. For information and applications, call Michelle Hartman at 775-9777.

Attendees will celebrate Honokaa Western Week all week with Honokaa Business Association. Everyone is invited to dress up western-style, visit Honokaa town merchants and enjoy different paniolo-themed activities every night.

On May 21, the second Annual Farm Festival will be held at Hamakua Harvest from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. It includes all-day entertainment, dozens of vendors and food booths, educational presentations, silent auction and keiki activities. The event is located at the intersection of Mamane Street and Highway 19. There is no charge for admission. Vendor guidelines can be found at http://hamakuaharvest.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/FestivalVendorGuidelines.pdf and submitted to marielle@hamakuaharvest.org.

From 3-5 p.m. May 22, stick horse creation will be offered at Hamakua Youth Center.

The Portuguese Bean Soup and Sweetbread Contest will be held in the NHERC Pavilion on May 23 from 5-8 p.m., hosted by Gramma’s Kitchen.

From 6-9 p.m May 24, line dancing will be performed at Honokaa People’s Theatre.

Honokaa Library will host a Historic Honokaa Town Talk Story at 4 p.m. May 25 featuring Ross Stephenson, author of “Honokaa Town,” led by HWW Sheriff Larry Ignacio. Also Thursday, will be a “Rowdy Rodeo” at The Landing restaurant.

The Paniolo Parade starts down Mamane Street at 4 p.m. on May 26, with mounted and marching units, pau riders and gleaming vintage cars, among others. The evening continues with the Saloon Girls and Cowboys Got Talent Contest from 7-10 p.m. Plus, a free “Keiki Corral” for the kids from 5-7 p.m. includes carnival-style games and a silent auction. Vendors interested in booth space for the Block Party can email westernweekhonokaa@gmail.com, or download forms from the website.

The 61st annual Hawaii Saddle Club Scholarship Rodeo takes place on May 28 and 29. For more information, contact hawaiisaddleclub@ymail.com.

Honokaa Western Week is a volunteer-driven project supported by the Honoka‘a Business Association, the Hamakua Farm Bureau, Councilwoman Valerie Poindexter, Steinlager and others. Checks payable to “Honokaa Business Association” can be sent to P.O. Box 474, Honokaa HI 96727, attention: Honokaa Western Week.

Info: Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HonokaaWesternWeek/ or visit www.honokaawesternweek.org