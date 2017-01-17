Waimea’s independent schools announce 2017-18 application deadline

WAIMEA — Waimea Country School (WCS), Hawaii Preparatory Academy (HPA) and Parker School — three independent, private schools in Waimea — have announced Feb. 6 as their common priority deadline for applications for the 2017-18 school year. The three schools have aligned due dates in an effort to simplify the process for families applying to multiple schools.

Families will receive notification of admission decisions from all three schools on Feb. 27 for kindergarten, and March 6 for all other grades.

“Many families are unaware that the deadline to apply for the next school year occurs in February,” Emily Pagliaro, admissions director at Parker School, said. “We want to get the word out so those who are interested in an independent school education have as much information as possible about how and when to apply.”

All three schools have a similar admissions process. Generally, they each require an application and fee, school records, teacher references and a student test or assessment.

“This can create a big to-do list for parents, especially when applying to multiple schools. Having ample time to prepare is helpful,” Pagliaro said.

Getting to know the educational options on the Big Island is useful in determining the best path for each student. Private schools often offer school tours or open houses so that students and parents can see firsthand each school’s “personality” and their unique offerings.

“In education, one size does not fit all. It is important for each family to find the right environment and program that will best meet the needs of their child, so we encourage families to visit,” said Amy Salling, WCS head of school.

HPA and Parker School both offer kindergarten through high school programs, and HPA infuses their day student program with boarding students at the high school level. Waimea Country School offers kindergarten through 5th grade, and the multi-age classroom is the cornerstone of their program.

Visiting schools and meeting with representatives of each can also be helpful in understanding what financial assistance may be available.

“Sometimes families don’t think they can afford a private school education. There is actually quite a bit of need-based financial aid available, and there are flexible payment plan options. If a family has an interest in our schools, it is definitely worth having the conversation,” said Joshua Clark, director of admissions at HPA.

Info: Visit Waimeacountryschool.org, Hpa.edu and Parkerschoolhawaii.org