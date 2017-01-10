Waimea teen tech tutors offer free help

From 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, Waimea high school students from HPA, Parker, Kamehameha and Honokaa High will help kupuna learn to manage their phones and other personal electronic devices and programs including tablets, iPhone, Androids, laptops (PCs and Macs), Kindles, email, Facebook, Instagram and Google Search at St. James’ Episcopal Church.

No reservation is required. Bring devices charged and a $5 donation is suggested.

Info: Call Marilyn Fitzgerald at 345-6266