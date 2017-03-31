Waimea Outdoor Circle’s annual plant sale held April 8

The event will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Ulu Laau, the Waimea Nature Park, behind Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope offices. Several local vendors will offer a large selection of plants and trees. The Outdoor Circle will feature homegrown plants and large, blooming Cymbidium orchids, donated by the family of a longtime volunteer.

Fresh food from Dan-o’s Doner will be available, and a Keiki Korner for children. A “plant doctor” will be available to answer questions and information on the invasive species threatening Hawaii Island, and ways residents can help. Free heirloom seeds will be given out, while supplies last.

Info: Call 443-4482, or email wochawaii@gmail.com