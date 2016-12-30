Waimea Ocean Film Festival begins this Monday

Open to the public, more than 60 films will be shown Jan. 2-5 at Kahilu Theatre, HPA Gates Theatre, Parker School Theatre, Mauna Kea Resort and The Fairmont Orchid. The festival continues Jan. 6-10 at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai.

Film categories are ocean experience, island culture and history. Others of broader content are also featured, including inspirational films and stories of epic adventure.

The Hospitality Desk at Kahilu Theatre opens today, where passes and programs will be available for pick-up.

To purchase passes or event updates: Go to www.waimeaoceanfilm.org

Questions: Call 854-6095 or email info@waimeaoceanfilm.org