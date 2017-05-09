Waimea Middle School’s annual May Day Ho’ike open to the public

At 5:30 p.m. this Friday, students will present a free cultural celebration at Kahilu Theatre. The performance will include a May Day Court and student performances, plus staff and alumni, and special guest Lito Archangel, a Na Hoku award nominee.

Themed “Te Mana O Polynesia,” hoike dances, chants and songs are being choreographed and taught to students by Kumu Lani Isaacs of Alohi Polynesian Dance Academy. No tickets are needed; seating will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Info: Call 887-6090, extension 222.