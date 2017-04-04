Waimea Elementary School council welcomes community participation

WAIMEA — School Community Councils are forums for exchanging ideas about how to improve student achievement among the school’s stakeholders: principals, teachers, school staff, parents, students and community members. The Waimea Elementary School Community Council meets the second Monday of every month at 3 p.m. in room T-01, next to Thelma Parker Memorial Library.

The next meeting, open to the public, will be held on April 10.

SCCs are a major part of the overall leadership structure at each school. They are a group of people who are elected by their peers to advise the principal on specific matters that affect student achievement and school improvement. Their primary role is to participate in the process that ensures that the needs of all students are specifically addressed in the overall education plan for the school.

Matters that members of the public would like to share and discuss with the SCC meeting are welcome, but need to be submitted to the council’s chairperson at least seven days before the next scheduled meeting.

Waimea Elementary School belongs to all in the community. Residents are encouraged to attend and can become council members if interested.