The park and playground portion of the new district facility is open Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Park maintenance staff open the gates each morning, unless out sick.

The gym remains closed to the public on weekends due to a hiring freeze made by Mayor Kim in December, leaving the gym without staff on weekends. However, groups can rent the gym on weekends for recreational purposes.

Info or to rent gym: Call 887-1906