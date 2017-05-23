Waimea Country School hires new kindergarten/first-grade teacher

WAIMEA — Waimea Country School warmly welcomes Will Sanchez as the new kindergarten/first-grade multi-age teacher beginning in the 2017/2018 school year. He will replace Marcie Neubecker, one of the small school’s three full-time faculty, who is leaving the position after 11 years on staff.

Sanchez taught first and second grade in Alaska after earning his degree in elementary education, and completing the qualified teaching program at the University of Alaska, Anchorage. Although a certified teacher, he is currently a teacher aide in the class he’ll take over this fall.

“Although the school year is coming to an end, the wheels are already turning to bring my ideas into the classroom for next year,” said Sanchez. “My main goal is to build a strong foundation and develop a love for learning for our keiki.”

Neubecker will move to the mainland in June.

“We are so happy to have found Will for our small, ohana school,” said Amy Salling, head of school. “He is a wonderful teacher who aligns with our philosophy and practice of education. But it is bittersweet as we say aloha to Ms. Marcie, who has been such an integral part of our family here.”

Families, friends and former students of Ms. Marcie are invited to attend a going-away celebration from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 26 at the school on St. James Circle. Email office@waimeacountryschool.org or call 885-0067 for more information.