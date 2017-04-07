Waimea churches unite for Easter in the park

WAIMEA — Huge vinyl tents, that seem to spring up overnight, usually signal that the circus has come to town.

But on April 15, a different type of celebration will be heralded with a 4,800-square-foot big top tent in the middle of Cherry Blossom Park in Waimea.

Also known as Church Row Park, the tent will be part of the first joint celebration of Easter by six Waimea churches, all located within steps or a few miles of the park. Rain or shine, The Good News Celebration will mark the third Easter In The Park event over the past four years. Activities begin April 14 and continue through April 16.

Pastor Sioni Tilini of New Hope Waimea Christian Fellowship has led the charge in gathering the six churches together to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, offering a message of hope and healing in a world of uncertainty.

“It will be a beautiful time of worship, teaching and fellowship as these churches unite. We are keeping the main thing the main thing. And, it is our hope that more churches join in the celebration over the coming years,” he shared.

The Easter celebration will start on Good Friday with sign waving at 4 p.m. hosted by Mana Christian Ohana.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., residents are invited to bring a picnic and blanket or beach chair to the park, where free music, games and fellowship for the entire community will take place under the tent.

On Sunday, Sunrise Service will begin at 6 a.m. at Imiola Congregational Church, followed by the main Easter Service at 10 a.m. under the big top. The celebration will include a free lunch, music and games following the service.

Cherry Blossom Park is located on Mamalahoa Highway in the center of Waimea. The event is open to the public. Chairs will be set up under the tent, but attendees are encouraged to bring their beach chairs for overflow.

Info: Call the New Hope Waimea office at 885-5510 or email office@newhopewaimea.org