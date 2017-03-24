Waimea Broncos host track and field meet and fundraiser

The Waimea Elementary School track team invites community members to come and support their first Track and Field Meet and Fundraiser on April 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the school’s large green field.

Hot dogs, drinks and baked goods will be available for purchase. Proceeds will support the school’s Track and Field Program by purchasing track shirts and equipment such as batons, softballs and paint for track lines, that are needed for practice.

Info: Email Carleen Tolentino at poomairoscoe@gmail.com