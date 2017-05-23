Waimea Bon-yu Kai Bonsai Club Exhibition returns

The annual event will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at the Waimea Community Center, next to Waimea Park. Admission is free.

The 2017 Waimea Bon-yu Kai Bonsai Club Exhibition brings over 60 years of history and artistry. Waimea is in an environment that is conducive to growing beautiful plants, and a large variety of trees will be displayed to delight the bonsai enthusiast as well as the curious.

Info: Email WaimeaBonsai@gmail.com or call 333-2122