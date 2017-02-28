Waimea Athletics girls’ basketball registration deadline fast approaching

Now through March 2, parents can register girls ages 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. League play begins April 4. The fee to participate is $25 per person and includes uniform and an 8X10 league photo. Free mandatory clinics will be offered from 4-5:30 p.m. today through this Thursday at Waimea District Park Gym.

Coach volunteers are also needed. For more information contact Noe at waimeaathletics@gmail.com.

Register: waimeaathletics.com