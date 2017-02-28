Waikoloa resident selected for Real Food Challenge team

Aolani Peiper, of Waikoloa, was selected to be a member of the Real Food Challenge team at Fort Lewis College’s Environmental Center. Peiper’s major is exercise science.

Founded in 1991, the Fort Lewis College Environmental Center (EC) is a campus organization committed to working for environmental sustainability and social justice both at Fort Lewis College and in the Durango community. As part of its student-driven mission, EC works to connect students to opportunities to create real change. Each year, the EC selects student leaders through a competitive application process. Selected students work on small teams in a nonprofit like setting to address the most critical environmental and social issues facing the world. Through their work, the EC students are creating change today while also gaining skills and experience vital to becoming tomorrow’s civic leaders.