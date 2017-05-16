Volunteers needed to spruce up the center of town May 21

From 7:30-10:30 a.m. this Sunday, Waimea Outdoor Circle volunteers will participate in Matson’s Ka Ipu Aina (container for the land) Program by removing litter, weeding, trimming and sprucing up the center of town. Community members are encouraged to participate in the annual event.

The group will meet at the Waimea Preservation Association building, where trash bags and tools will be provided, along with snacks and refreshments.

Info: Go to wochawaii@gmail.com, or call 443-4482