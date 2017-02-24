Volunteers needed for March Beach Cleanup Day

All are welcome to participate in the West Hawaii Community Beach Cleanup from 7:30-11:30 a.m. on March 4 at Puako Boat Ramp. Dive, kayak, paddle, snorkel or hike for trash in the monthly community effort.

Bring personal water gear, shoes and lunch. Cleanup supplies, water, drinks and snack will be provided. A potluck will be held at the end of the morning. Bring a dish to share, and a chair or mat to sit on.

Sign up and reserve a shirt size: kpb@hawaii.rr.com