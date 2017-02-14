Volunteers needed for Feb. 19 community workday

Residents are invited to participate in the monthly workday this Sunday at The Ahupuaa of Puanui in Kohala from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The main focus will be weeding. Participants can also take a brief tour of the Kohala Field System.

Bring a lunch or snack and water, and gloves if you already have some.

Email ulumaupuanui@gmail.com for more information and directions, or call or text 936-1612.

Info: www.ulumaupuanui.org