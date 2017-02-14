Volunteers needed for Feb. 19 community workday
Volunteers needed for Feb. 19 community workday
Residents are invited to participate in the monthly workday this Sunday at The Ahupuaa of Puanui in Kohala from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The main focus will be weeding. Participants can also take a brief tour of the Kohala Field System.
Bring a lunch or snack and water, and gloves if you already have some.
Email ulumaupuanui@gmail.com for more information and directions, or call or text 936-1612.
Info: www.ulumaupuanui.org