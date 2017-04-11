‘Volcano Scientists: Who They Are and What They Do’ answered

The public is invited to the free talk on April 19 from 3:30- 4:15 p.m. at Honokaa Public Library hosted by Janet Babb, a geologist at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Attendees will learn about volcano scientists, what geologists do, such as mapping lava flows, collecting lava samples and monitoring an active volcano. A hands-on display will include some of the gear and tools that HVO geologists use in their field work.

This program is fitting for children in 3rd-6th grades, but all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult caregiver.

Info: 775-8881