Used book sale planned in Kohala April 10-12

KOHALA — The Friends of North Kohala Public Library will hold their annual used book, DVD and CD sale in the library meeting room this Monday from noon-8 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

All books will be sold for $1 or less. Buyers also have the option of filling their own reusable grocery bag with books for $5. On Wednesday, the remaining books will be given to good homes for free.

The library is seeking volunteers to help set up the sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, and to assist during two-hour shifts throughout the three days.

Donations of books, CDs and DVDs in good condition may be dropped off at North Kohala Public Library during hours open now through Saturday, and are tax deductible. Receipts for tax purposes can be provided when the materials are delivered to the library in person.

Proceeds from the annual sale provide funding for library programs and materials at North Kohala Library.

Info: Call 889-6655