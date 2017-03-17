‘Unstoppable Youth’ presented by Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra

WAIMEA — The annual spring concert is the most beloved of the season. Performed at Kahilu Theatre on March 26, the show will feature three winners of the 7th Annual Madeline Schatz-Harris Concerto Competition, ranging in age from 8 to 18.

The competition is the only youth concerto competition in Hawaii for instruments other than the piano. All Hawaiian music students age 18 and under are eligible to apply. Many of the past winners have gone on to have tremendous success.

This year, 8-year-old Isabella Liu will play Kabalevsky’s Concerto No. 3 in D Major, Op. 50 (Mvt. 1) for piano. Jeremy Lee, will perform Chopin’s Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 11 (Mvt. 3) for piano, and Max Arakaki will play Mozart’s Concerto in A Major, K. 622 (Mvt. 1) for clarinet.

Kamulea Philharmonic Orchestra will also perform Beethoven’s famous 5th Symphony. All works during the performance will be conducted by the orchestra’s new Artistic Director/Conductor, Maestro Brian Dollinger.

The shows begins at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25 and free for keiki 18 and under, available at www.kahilutheatre.org or by calling 885-6868.