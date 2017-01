From 5:30-7 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 25, all are welcome to attend the meetings held the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of every month at Hualalai conference room at Keck Observatory.

The club’s mission is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience that empowers members to develop communication and leadership skills.

Info: VP of Membership Gail Lewis at 937-9768 or go to http://waimeatoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org