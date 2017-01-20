Two Tiny House affordable housing meetings scheduled

To address the lack of affordable housing, restrictions on new water hook-ups, and rules preventing additional, small cottage dwellings, a Community Conversation on Tiny House Solutions will be held Jan. 28 from 2-5 pm at the Algood Barn in Hawi.

The group will explore innovative affordable housing solutions. State Representative Cindy Evans will discuss alternative, small footprint housing options on the island and around the U.S.

A second meeting will be held in Honokaa Feb. 22 at The Hawaii Cultural Center of Hamakua from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

RSVP: greenschool@oneisland.org for directions