Tutu’s House

Overeaters Anonymous is held from noon-1 p.m. every Friday. OA is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope, are recovering from compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors. OA welcomes anyone who wishes to stop eating compulsively.

Parkinson’s and Neuroplasticity Wellness Support will gather this Wednesday from 1—2:30 p.m. Individuals with Parkinson’s and other neurological challenges, along with their partners or caregivers, are encouraged to attend this support group/talk story. Discussion focuses on personal experiences, community and PD-related topics including current research. This group welcomes new and visiting participants and medical professionals.

Harmony for Health with Richard Adoradio will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. this Thursday and March 16 and 30. Singing in harmony produces benefits for not only mind and body, but also for building a well-bonded community. Led by a local music instructor, all are welcome to join in this casual group singing experience, where popular, feel-good songs will be sung in simple, easy to follow harmonies. No singing experience is necessary.

Domestic Violence Victim Support Group is a new group facilitated by Stephanie Barnett. Their first gathering will be on March 6 from 5:15—6:15 p.m. The circle of support is a place to learn and share about the impacts of relationship abuse, managing stressful situations and building confidence toward self-discovery. Utilizing a structured talking circle format with guidelines and agendas for each meeting, and a focus on meaningful and supportive discussion, this group will meet on the first Monday evening of each month.

Breast Feeding Support will gather from 9:30-11 a.m. on March 9, facilitated by Aimée Watkins. Breastfeeding and expectant mothers are encouraged to attend this monthly meet-up for mother-to-mother support. Meetings are topical discussion format and keiki-friendly. The group intention is to support education and experience to promote a better understanding of breastfeeding as an important element in the healthy development of babies, moms and families.

Family Science Night at Earl’s Garage will be held on March 10, hosted by Katherine DuBose-Oliver. Family members of all ages are guided in an opportunity to work together and spend time exploring hands on activities. Everything is provided, including food and supplies. Registration is required, and space is limited. Call Katherine at 885-6777 by March 8 to reserve space.

Legendary Wisdom Journal will be from 9-11 a.m. on March 10, led by Tina L. Stuart, owner of Personal Solutions for Seniors. She will address how to pass memories on to the next generations. Recording life stories from parents is important to make and maintain connections and preserve personal histories for generations to come. Bring a friend to learn how to capture memorable times, events and stories using the Legendary Wisdom’s Journaling techniques.

For a comprehensive monthly schedule with more details, visit www.tutushouse.org and click on “newsletter.”

There are no fees to participate in Tutu’s House programs, although donations are very much appreciated. Call 885-6777 to register for classes.