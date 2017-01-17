Tutu’s House

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Education/Support Seminar will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Jan. 21 with Chris Ridley MSW, Alzheimer’s Association program coordinator. Starting at 9 a.m. with “What is Dementia,” this seminar will include the latest information on stages, symptoms and treatments. At 11 a.m., Ridley will show the video “Memories of Tomorrow,” which is one man’s experience having dementia. At 1 p.m., Ridley will present “Communication and Behaviors in Dementia,” which includes information on causes of behaviors with possible interventions. Seating is limited. Registration is required by calling Chris at 443-7360.

Qi Gong for Kids with QiGong Master Liu Jianshe will gather on Jan. 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. By using Zhineng QiGong benefits for kids include more confidence, enhanced concentration and an ability to be kinder. Master Jianshe will demonstrate and have participants experience the way young people can receive information fully because their yiyuanti (the essence of oneself) is still pure. This is a family-friendly program and children age 8 and older are welcome to attend with a parent, family member or adult friend.

Essentially Well ~ EO Health Benefits & DIY Applications will be led by Kimberley Bennett on Jan. 26 from 3:30-5 p.m. Join this aromatic journey into the world of essential oils (EOs). Learn the basic characteristics, uses and healing potential of nature’s tools for household and family wellness, appropriate for the simply curious to the experienced apothecarian. Basic recipes for safe and gentle cleaning products that can be used instead of harsh, chemically based products will be the focus of this session. Come ready to participate and share. Dress comfortably and bring along a medium size, clean, empty glass bottle. Call 885-6777 to register.

Spirit Speaks On Jan. 27, the public is invited to participate in an experiential evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. facilitated by Eila Algood. This is a two-hour psychic and spirit communication workshop which will introduce attendees to their own psychic ability. Connecting to one’s inner voice is the path to communicating with one’s spirit as well as with spirit guides and spirit loved ones. The workshop will teach and practice telepathy, and provide a guided meditation and spirit development circle. The peaceful space offers an opportunity for wisdom and knowledge to be shared from those in spirit who love and guide us.