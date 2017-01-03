Tutu’s House

Chair Tai–Chi Kung with Cathleen Rickard will be Jan. 9, 23 and 30 from 1:30—2:30 p.m. Enjoy simple hand and leg movements, postures and gentle deep breathing techniques while remaining seated in a chair. This movement series emphasizes the flow of internal energy to improve organ function, range of motion, blood pressure balance and overall physical and mental well-being. This class works well for seniors, physically challenged persons and folks recovering from surgeries or living with injuries.

Photography 101 will meet weekly on Tuesday evenings from 6-7:30 p.m. starting Jan. 10-31 with David T. Cole, owner of Big Island Shoots. This class is perfect for everyone who owns a “fancy camera” with replaceable lenses but feels overwhelmed by it. Sessions will cover the basics of photo composition and how to expose shots properly. Bring your camera and camera manual or email hello@bigislandshoots.com with your camera model before class.

Why A Trust? with John G. Roth, a local estate planning attorney, will be offered on Jan. 11 from 4-6 p.m. and Jan.14 from 10 a.m.- noon. He will explain how trusts can sometimes be used to accomplish a variety of possible goals, such as avoiding probate process, protecting property from lawsuits, minimizing taxes and reducing chances of disputes. Roth will illustrate some of his points with “real” stories about trusts established by Princess Pauahi and Queen Liliuokalani, as well as a “reel” story … from a movie, “The Descendants.”

Breast Feeding Support will gather from 9:30-11 a.m. on Jan. 12, facilitated by Aimée Watkins. Breastfeeding and expectant mothers are encouraged to attend this monthly meet-up for mother-to-mother support. Meetings are topical discussion format and keiki-friendly. The group intention is to support education and experience to promote a better understanding of breastfeeding as an important element in the healthy development of babies, moms and families.

Family Science Night at Earl’s Garage will be held on Jan. 13, hosted by Katherine DuBose-Oliver. Family members of all ages are guided in an opportunity to work together and spend time exploring hands on activities. Everything is provided, including food and supplies. Registration is required, and space is limited. Call Katherine at 885-6777 by Jan. 11 to reserve space for your ohana.

Your Subtle Senses: The Eight Intuitive Types will meet on Jan. 14 from 1-2:30 p.m. with author/teacher Anne Celeste. Attend this lecture format conversation to learn about the different types of intuition. Each leads to a different facet of understanding. Each type begins in a rudimentary way and grows into extremely masterful skill sets that can be used to help humanity. Celeste will highlight the skills through the lives of masterful intuitives, and amplify the way the types work through her own experience.