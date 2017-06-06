Tutu’s House 6-6-17

Fibromyalgia Help will meet from 10-11 a.m. June 14 with Carol Buck, patient and personal researcher. If you need help solving the many unusual problems that come with fibromyalgia, come talk story with Carol. Discover more about your condition so you can work more effectively with your physician.

Aston Fitness Floor Work will be held from noon-1:30 p.m. June 14 with Judith Aston, developer of this program, and a pioneer in the field of movement education and bodywork. This class welcomes new and previous students of the Aston sampler, Senior Fitness and Mastectomy classes. Learn proper positioning to optimize daily actions applied to sitting, bending, lifting, walking and reaching. A review of class content and new content will be presented.

Intuitive Eating will be presented from 5-6 p.m. June 14 with Vivienne Aronowitz, MPH, dietician and certified diabetes educator. Are you sick and tired of feeling deprived from crash diets that most often lead to weight gain, depression and a sense of failure? By reconnecting with your body’s wisdom you can let go of chronic dieting, learn to separate physical from emotional hunger and change your relationship to food.

Yoga Basics with Janet Lam is held from 8—9 a.m. every Monday. Start the week feeling balanced, flexible and strong. This class includes fundamental yoga poses, and although not specifically a beginner’s class, the movement sequence can easily accommodate students new to yoga or returning to a yoga practice.

Tutu’s Quilters meets from 9:30 a.m.—noon each Monday, led by Kathy Lukens. The get together is for beginners and experienced to learn quilting Hawaiian style. Initial supplies are provided or participants can bring something you are working on.

Chair Tai–Chi Kung with Cathleen Rickard is held from 1:30—2:30 p.m. every Monday. Enjoy simple, hand and leg movements, postures and gentle deep breathing techniques while remaining seated in a chair. This movement series emphasizes flow of internal energy to improve organ function, range of motion, blood pressure balance and over all physical and mental well-being. This class works well for seniors, physically challenged persons and folks recovering from surgeries or living with injuries.

Freedom from Pain Support Group meets from 12:30-2 p.m. every Thursday with Cynthia Magg, EFT practitioner, and author. Say “adios” to aches and pains that deplete energy and disrupt life. Join this weekly EFT tapping support group. Whether your pain is old, new, acute, injury or disease-related, your quality of life can be improved. Weekly sessions are combined with mind-body-emotions concepts that will empower you to access your body’s innate ability to self-heal. No prior EFT experience is necessary. Newcomers always welcome.

Chair Yoga is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. every Friday (except June 16 and 23) with Michiko Sato, CYT. This gentle, yoga-in-a-chair practice is designed to stretch and strengthen the body without standing or lying on a mat. Class may also include some easy standing poses behind the chair.