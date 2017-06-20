Tutu’s House 6-13-17

Aging and Disability Resources for Seniors is an informational discussion that will be hosted from 10:30- 11:30 a.m. tomorrow with Nicolas Los Baños and Alice Bratton, representatives from the Hawaii County Office of Aging and Disability Resource Center. This organization is a place where people can turn for objective, unbiased information on a range of services and support options available to help live a safe and healthy life. Come and talk story to learn about how the ADRC might be helpful.

Cancer Support Group for Women will gather from 12:30—2 p.m. tomorrow. Whether a survivor, currently in treatment, recently diagnosed, or coping with the effects of cancer on a loved one, join this group to discover the power of healing through connection with others who share a common bond.

Family Support Group facilitated by Community Children’s Council will meet from 5:30—7 p.m. tomorrow. During this monthly group, parents and caregivers of especially challenging children support each other by sharing their successes and challenges. Facilitators provide information on community, state and national resources, and guidance on how best to navigate the systems of care for better outcomes for their child and family.

Death Café will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday. A Death Café is a group directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. It is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counseling session. The objective is “to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their lives.” Death Cafés are offered in an accessible, respectful and confidential space, with no intention of leading people to any conclusion, product or course of action.

Alzheimer’s &Dementia Education/Support Seminar will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, with Chris Ridley MSW, Alzheimer’s Association program coordinator. Starting with “What is Dementia,” this seminar will include the latest information on stages, symptoms and treatments. At 11 a.m., attendees will view the movie “Iris” — the true story of English novelist Iris Murdoch’s descent into Alzheimer’s disease and the unconditional love of Bayley, her partner of 40 years. At 1 p.m., Ridley will present “Communication and Behaviors in Dementia” which includes information on causes of behaviors with possible interventions. Limited seating is available. Registration is required by calling Chris at 443-7360.

Legendary Wisdom Journal will be from 9—11 a.m. June 28, led by Tina L. Stuart, owner of Personal Solutions for Seniors. Do you ever regret not capturing or recording some of the life stories from your parents? It’s important to make and maintain connections and preserve personal histories for generations to come. Join us, and bring a friend to learn how to capture memorable times, events and stories using the Legendary Wisdom’s Journaling techniques.

You Make Sense to Me will be held from 5:30—7 p.m. June 29 with relationship coaches Amy Elizabeth and Marc Gordon. Looking to tune up your relationships? Show up for this popular offering to learn dialogue techniques and tools to support improved connections with loved ones, help you soften in tight situations and lower your negative reactivity. Explore how to make relationships more meaningful, safe and satisfying. Core concepts include our ability to self-soothe in stressful moments and assertively speak our minds. Join us whether or not you have attended previous sessions.