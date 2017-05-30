Tutu’s House 5-30-17

Caregiving Conversations will meet 11 a.m.—noon June 7 with professional caregiver Karyn Clay. Whether a caregiver by heart, hire or relationship, join fellow caregivers in sharing stories, support and inspiration.

Parkinson’s and Neuroplasticity Wellness Circle of Support will gather 1—2:30 p.m. June 7. Individuals with Parkinson’s and other neurological challenges, along with their partners or caregivers, are encouraged to attend this support group/talk story. Discussion focuses on personal experiences, community, and PD-related topics including current research. This group welcomes new and visiting participants and medical professionals.

Harmony for Health with Richard Adoradio will come together 5:30-7 p.m. June 8 and 22. Singing in harmony produces benefits for not heonlyt mind and body, but also for building a well-bonded community. Led by a local music instructor, all are welcome to join in this casual group singing experience, where popular, feel-good songs will be sung in simple, easy to follow harmonies. No singing experience is necessary.

Safe Waimea — Peer Support Group will meet from 6-8 p.m. June 9. “You Are Not Alone” is a compassionate space for survivors of all genders and ages around the community issue of sexual abuse and/or sexual assault. The goal of these meetings is to provide a safe place to talk, listen, or just breathe. No RSVP required. If no attendees have arrived by 6:30 p.m., SAFE Waimea volunteers will leave. This group meets on the second Friday of each month.

Digital Photography Post-Processing will be held every Tuesday evening in June from 5:30-7 p.m. with David T. Cole, a professional shutterbug. A photo isn’t done until it’s processed and a digital photo is no different. Take photos to the next level with the help of Adobe Lightroom. This four-week course will teach attendees how to make their landscapes pop, portraits shine and even help rescue shots thought unusable. Email Dave at hello@bigislandshoots.com to RSVP.

Freedom from Pain Support Group meets from 12:30-2 p.m. every Thursday with Cynthia Magg, EFT practitioner and author. Say “adios” to aches and pains that deplete your energy and disrupt your life. Join this weekly EFT tapping support group. Whether the pain is old, new, acute—injury or disease-related, the quality of life can be improved. Weekly sessions are combined with mind-body-emotions concepts that will empower participants to access their body’s innate ability to self-heal. No prior EFT experience is necessary. Newcomers always welcome.