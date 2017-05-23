Tutu’s House 5-23-17

Diabetes Self-Management program will be offered from 1-3 p.m. May 30, and 9-11:30 a.m. June 6, 13, 20, 27 and July 11. If you live in North Hawaii and have been diagnosed with diabetes, Hawaii County Office of Aging is sponsoring the Better Choices, Better Health program. The six- week series is designed to help residents learn how to live healthier and better manage their condition. The program teaches participants goal setting, fitness and exercise, medication management, effective communication, healthy eating, how to relax and ways to evaluate new treatments. These classes have been made possible through Older Americans Act Title III funding from Hawaii State Executive Office on Aging and the Hawaii County Office of Aging. To learn more or to sign up for the program, call Kahealani Wakinekona at 895-9068 or email kahealani@kidneyhi.org.

Fat as Fuel will be presented from 5:50 to 6:30 p.m. May 31 with Dr. Hanalei Roberts, a naturopathic physician. The discussion will be on how to safely use ketosis and intermittent fasting for your health. In the state of ketosis the body is burning fat as fuel and this can have a myriad of metabolic benefits. Learn about the common mistakes made, who can benefit from it and what to watch out for.

Advanced Ukulele meets every Tuesday from 9:30—11 a.m. with Aunty Marjie Spencer. Experienced players of all ages are invited to bring their ukulele and join in a morning of friendship and song. Bring an iPAD or laptop, with forScore or unrealBook “app” installed for music sharing.

Tutu’s House Writers’ Support Group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m.—noon. Interested persons are invited to join new writers and published authors with many genres: fiction, non-fiction, essays and poetry.

Knitting &Knitting Support is every Tuesday from 12:30—3 p.m. with Gretchen Geisler, a lifetime knitter. This class is for all skill levels ages 10 to adult. Bring projects, get knitting questions answered and visit with other knitters. Beginners will be guided into a suitable project.

Mama-Fit Club for Women meets on Wednesdays from 9—10 a.m. with Kate and Krish. A fun video workout is used for all levels of fitness, whether preparing for pregnancy or recovering post partum. Keiki play with each other during the workout. The class is open to all women, with or without children. Wear comfortable clothes and exercise shoes. Bring water, a towel, yoga mat and lightweights or resistance if possible.

Overeaters Anonymous is held from noon-1 p.m. every Friday. OA is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope, are recovering from compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors. OA welcomes anyone who wishes to stop eating compulsively.

Scrabble Meetup gathers from 1:30-4 p.m. every Friday with Annabel Spielman. Word lovers of every age and skill level are encouraged to play this classic game with relaxed rules. Dictionary use is permitted.