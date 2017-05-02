Tutu’s House 5-2-17

Breast Feeding Support Group will gather from 9:30-11 a.m. May 11, facilitated by Aimée Watkins. Breastfeeding and expectant mothers are encouraged to attend this monthly meet-up for mother-to-mother support. Meetings are topical discussion format and keiki-friendly. The group intention is to support education and experience to promote a better understanding of breastfeeding as an important element in the healthy development of babies, moms and families.

Kick the Sugar Habit will meet 12:30-1:30 p.m. May 11 led by Brenda Avery, certified health coach specializing in behavior change and stress management. Why do we crave sugar? Come learn ways to give up sugar without giving up sweetness. This program will address what sugar does to the body, why it is so hard to stop eating it, and how to transform sugar cravings in order to kick the habit for good.

Harmony for Health with Richard Adoradio will be from 5:30-7 p.m. May 11 and 25. Singing in harmony produces benefits for not only the mind and body, but also for building a well-bonded community. Led by a local music instructor, all are welcome to join in this casual group singing experience, where popular, feel-good songs will be sung in simple, easy to follow harmonies. No singing experience is necessary.

Safe Waimea — Peer Support Group will meet 6-8 p.m. May 12. “You Are Not Alone” is a compassionate space for survivors of all genders and ages around the community issue of sexual abuse and/or sexual assault. The goal of these meetings is to provide a safe place to talk, listen, or just breathe. No RSVP is required. If no attendees have arrived by 6:30 p.m., SAFE Waimea volunteers will leave. This group meets on the second Friday of each month.

Family Science Night at Earl’s Garage will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. May 12, hosted by Katherine DuBose-Oliver. Family members of all ages are guided in an opportunity to work together and spend time exploring hands on activities. Everything is provided, including food and supplies. Registration is required, and space is limited. Call Katherine at 885-6777 by May 10 to reserve space for your ohana.

Gurdjieff Sacred Dances will gather 1:30-3:30 p.m. May 13. Led by Geneviève Brunet, attendees can explore their inner selves through the alchemy of movement, music and dance. Designed to balance the different sources of energy within, these movements create harmony between body, mind and emotions — promoting a new sense of inner rhythm, centering, relaxed alertness, natural silence and grace — in support of a higher level of consciousness and presence. No experience is needed. Dress comfortably.