Tutu’s House 5-16-17

Aloha Kidney: Kidney Disease Education Series is scheduled 1-3:30 p.m. this Thursday and May 25 with Ramona Wong, MD, a retired nephrologist, kidney specialist. These weekly classes will be taught live from Oahu and projected onto a large monitor via the web, for those interested in, at risk for, or living with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Hawaii has a high rate, mostly preventable. Once you understand the impact of choices you make today on mind, spirit and body, you can live mindfully ever after. Classes will continue in June.

Youth Mental Health First Aid Training will be held 8 a.m.-4 p.m. this Saturday with Susan Wood and Joy Hohnstine. This eight-hour public education program introduces participants to the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents, builds understanding of the importance of early intervention and teaches individuals how to help an adolescent in crisis or experiencing a mental health challenge. The course is designed for adults who regularly interact with adolescents’ teachers, school staff, coaches, youth group leaders and parents. Bring lunch and a beverage. Registration is required by May 16. Email susan_wood@notes.k12.hi.us or call Susan at 756-0179.

Legendary Wisdom Journal will be held from 9-11 a.m. May 24 with Tina L. Stuart. The class is about how to pass memories on to the next generations. Do you ever regret not capturing or recording some of the life stories from your parents? It’s important to make and maintain connections and preserve personal histories for generations to come. Join the group, and bring a friend to learn how to capture memorable times, events and stories using the Legendary Wisdom’s Journaling techniques.

Family Game Night will begin at 5:30 p.m. May 24. Hosted by Neighborhood Place of Kona &Earl’s Garage, this fun-filled family experience will give families clues to solve puzzles and unlock a treasure box. Space and supplies are limited. Dinner and activity provided. Required registration closes May 17. Contact Cecilia Royale at croyalenpk@gmail.com, or call 331-8777.

Freedom from Pain Support Group will meet from 12:30-2 p.m. on Thurdays starting May 25, with Cynthia Magg, EFT practitioner and author. If ready to say “adios” to the aches and pains in the body that are depleting energy and disrupting life, join this weekly EFT tapping support group. Whether it’s chronic or acute pain, new or old pain, or pains related to injury or disease, participants can improve their life experience. Weekly sessions are combined with mind-body-emotions concepts that will empower attendees to access their bodies’ innate ability to self-heal. No prior EFT experience is necessary.