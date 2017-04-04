Tutu’s House 4-4-17

Beginner’s Yoga will be held April 11 and 18 from 4-5 p.m. with Kiyomi Falcon. Yoga has both preventive and therapeutic benefits. It increases body awareness, relieves chronic stress patterns and muscle strain, relaxes mind and body, centers attention, sharpens concentration and frees the spirit.

Fibromyalgia Help will be offered April 12 from 10-11 a.m., led by Carol Buck, patient and personal researcher. If you need help solving the many unusual problems that come with fibromyalgia, come talk story with Carol. Discover more about your condition so you can work more effectively with your physician.

Breast Feeding Support Group will gather April 13 from 9:30-11 a.m., facilitated by Aimée Watkins. Breastfeeding and expectant mothers are encouraged to attend this monthly meet-up for mother-to-mother support. Meetings are topical discussion format and keiki-friendly. The group intention is to support education and experience to promote a better understanding of breastfeeding as an important element in the healthy development of babies, moms and families.

Community Oral History, led by Jan Wizinowich, will meet April 13 from 3:30-5 p.m. She will explore oral history and the possibilities for creating a community oral history program. Jan has coordinated three oral history projects working with Waimea Middle School students to prepare them to interview na kupuna of Waimea. She will share some of those projects, provide an overview of oral history and facilitate a brainstorming session about the possibilities of creating an oral history program.

Harmony for Health with Richard Adoradio will be held April 13 and 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. Singing in harmony produces benefits for not only the mind and body, but also for building a well-bonded community. Led by a local music instructor, all are welcome to join in this casual group singing experience, where popular, feel-good songs will be sung in simple, easy to follow harmonies. No singing experience is necessary.

Financial Literacy for Young Adults will be led by Presley Van Brow April 14 and 20 from 4-5 p.m., and April 30 and May 6 from 2-3 p.m. The talk is for young adults ages 18-25. Achieving economic security is a process that takes time, effort and perhaps some sacrifices, but the results are worth it. Talk about financial strategies including budgeting for living expenses, and managing debt and credit. Financial security and independence is an important personal goal that should be addressed sooner rather than later. Sessions are of value as a series or stand-alone. Attend any or as many as possible.

Safe Waimea — Peer Support Group will meet April 14 from 6-8 p.m. “You Are Not Alone” is a compassionate space for survivors of all genders and ages around the community issue of sexual abuse and/or sexual assault. The goal of these meetings is to provide a safe place to talk, listen, or just breathe. No RSVP is required. Support Group meetings will be from 6-8 p.m. unless no attendees have arrived by 6:30 p.m. in which case Waimea volunteers will leave.