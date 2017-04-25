Tutu’s House 4-25-17

Beginner’s Yoga will be held from 4-5 p.m. May 2 and 9 with Kiyomi Falcon. Yoga has both preventive and therapeutic benefits. It increases body awareness, relieves chronic stress patterns and muscle strain, relaxes mind and body, centers attention, sharpens concentration and frees the spirit.

Caregiving Conversations will meet 11 a.m.—noon May 3 with professional caregiver Karyn Clay. Whether you are a caregiver by heart, hire or relationship, join fellow caregivers in sharing stories, support and inspiration.

Parkinson’s and Neuroplasticity Wellness Support will gather from 1—2:30 p.m. May 3. Individuals with Parkinson’s and other neurological challenges, along with their partners or caregivers, are encouraged to attend this support group/talk story. Discussion focuses on personal experiences, community and PD-related topics including current research. This group welcomes new and visiting participants and medical professionals.

Financial Literacy for Young Adults will be from 2-3 p.m. May 6 with Presley Van Brow. For young adults between the ages of 18-25. Achieving economic security is a process that takes time. Financial security and independence is an important personal goal that should be addressed sooner rather than later. Let’s talk about financial fitness strategies including budgeting for living expenses and managing debt and credit.

Mama-Fit Club for Women meets on Wednesdays from 9—10 a.m. with Kate and Krish. A fun video workout is used for all levels of fitness, whether preparing for pregnancy or recovering post partum. Keiki play with each other during the workout. Open to all women, with or without children. Wear comfortable clothes and exercise shoes. Bring water, a towel, yoga mat and lightweights or resistance if possible.

Chair Yoga meets from 9:30-10:30 a.m. every Friday (except May 26) with Michiko Sato, CYT. This gentle, yoga-in-a-chair practice is designed to stretch and strengthen the body without standing or lying on a mat. Class may also include some easy standing poses behind the chair.

Overeaters Anonymous is held from noon-1 p.m. every Friday. OA is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope, are recovering from compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors. OA welcomes anyone who wishes to stop eating compulsively.

Scrabble Meetup gathers from 1:30-4 p.m. every Friday with Annabel Spielman. Word lovers of every age and skill level are encouraged to play this classic game with relaxed rules. Dictionary use is permitted. It’s a great way to retain and expand vocabulary, spelling, memory and observation skills in a congenial atmosphere.