Tutu’s House 4-18-17

Waimea: An Historic Perspective will be presented from 3-4:30 p.m. April 26 by Dr. Momi Naughton, head of North Hawaii Heritage Center in Honokaa. She will discuss the ancient traditions of Waimea and how they can help us understand the landscape. Information about the early historic era and the beginnings of Parker Ranch, as well as the impact of Camp Tarawa and World War II on the community, will be included. Individuals, families and or descendants who lived in Waimea and surrounding areas during this era are invited to bring memories and stories to share.

Counseling &Benefits Services for Vets will be held from 2-3 p.m. April 28 with Jan Fradenburg, MFT, readjustment counselor, and Diane Ramsay, state veteran services counselor. Receive information and literature about readjustment and benefits counseling for vets and family members in Waimea and at Kona Vet Center in Kailua-Kona. This is an opportunity to get questions answered or schedule appointments with the counselors.

Think of Your Future Workshop will be from 1-4 p.m. April 29 with Edward Hickey, AARP Speaker’s Bureau volunteer and lead educator on financial security and retirement planning for the organization. The 3-part workshop is geared toward people who are 10 or fewer years from retirement. The program covers 10 steps to get ready for retirement, social security retirement basics, and Medicare 101, and is intended to give people solid, fact based information as they plan for their future. Registration is required. Do so online at https://aarp.cvent.com/future4-29 or call 877-926-8300.

Tutu’s Quilters meets from 9:30 a.m.—noon every Monday with Kathy Lukens. The get together is for beginners and experienced to learn quilting Hawaiian style. Initial supplies are provided or participants can bring something you are working on.

Chair Tai–Chi Kung with Cathleen Rickard is from 1:30—2:30 p.m. each Monday. Enjoy simple, hand and leg movements, postures and gentle deep breathing techniques while remaining seated in a chair. This movement series emphasizes flow of internal energy to improve organ function, range of motion, blood pressure balance and over all physical and mental well-being. This class works well for seniors, physically challenged persons and folks recovering from surgeries or living with injuries.