Tutu’s House 4-11-17

Waimea Monthly Book Club will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. on April 18 with Kathy Chavez-D’Assis. This month they will discuss “Freebird,” by award-winning author Jon Raymond. This page-turning new novel is driven by inner monologues and centers on the health of both the environment and the modern family. On May 16, “Welcome to Night Vale” by Joseph Fink and Jeffery Cranor will be the topic for discussion. Participants are responsible for obtaining their own copy of each month’s book. Feel free to bring a pupu to share.

Cancer Support Group for Women will gather from 12:30—2 p.m. April 19 Whether a survivor, currently in treatment, recently diagnosed, or coping with the effects of cancer on a loved one, you are invited to join this group to discover the power of healing through connection with others who share a common bond.

Death Café — a facilitated conversation — will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. April 19 facilitated by Jane Johnson. At a Death Café, people, often strangers, gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death. The objective is “to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their lives.” This is a group directed discussion rather than a grief support or counseling session. Death Cafés are always offered in a safe, accessible, respectful and confidential space, with no intention of leading people to any conclusion, or course of action.

Family Support Group facilitated by Community Children’s Council will be held from 5:30—7 p.m. on April 19 During this monthly group, parents and caregivers of especially challenging children support each other by sharing their successes and challenges. Facilitators provide information on community, state and national resources and guidance on how best to navigate the systems of care for better outcomes for their child and family.

Chair Yoga meets from 9:30-10:30 a.m. every Friday with Michiko Sato, CYT. This gentle, yoga-in-a-chair practice is designed to stretch and strengthen the body without standing or lying on a mat. Class may also include some easy standing poses behind the chair.

Overeaters Anonymous is held from noon-1 p.m. every Friday OA is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope, are recovering from compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors. OA welcomes anyone who wishes to stop eating compulsively.

Scrabble Meetup gathers from 1:30-4 p.m. every Friday with Annabel Spielman. Word lovers of every age and skill level are encouraged to play this classic game with relaxed rules. Dictionary use permitted. It’s a great way to retain and expand vocabulary, spelling, memory and observation skills in a congenial atmosphere.