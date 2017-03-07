Tutu’s House 3/7/17

Mind, Mood and Food will be presented from 5-6:30 p.m. on March 13 by Deborah Beaumont, RN, APRN. Have you ever wondered how food affects your moods, beyond cravings all have experienced? The truth is the quality and quantity of food we eat has a direct effect on moods, cravings and energy. Food choices as well as how we eat — in a rushed or relaxed manner — has a direct impact on the ability to digest and enjoy food. Join this interactive presentation and leave with a better understanding of how to eat for nourishment and enjoyment.

Wildfire Preparedness Workshop The title of this meeting is “Ready, Set, Go!” From 5:30-7 p.m. on March 14, Pablo Akira Beimler, community outreach coordinator for Hawaii Wildfire Management, will teach attendees how to use proper home landscaping techniques and home structure modifications to protect their property from wildfire, and to work as a community towards the common goal of fire protection. Discussion will include family emergency planning, proper wildfire response and evacuation procedures. Visit hawaiiwildfire.org for more information.

Fibromyalgia Help will be from 10-11 a.m. on March 15 with Carol Buck, patient and personal researcher. Those who need help solving the many unusual problems that come with fibromyalgia, can come talk story with Carol. Discover more about the condition to work more effectively with a physician.

Cancer Support Group will meet from 12:30—2 p.m. on March 15. Whether a survivor, currently in treatment, recently diagnosed, or coping with the effects of cancer on a loved one, all are invited to join this group to discover the power of healing through connection with others who share a common bond.

Death Café — a facilitated conversation — is scheduled on March 15 from 5:30-7 p.m., facilitated by Jane Johnson. At a Death Café, people, often strangers, gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death. The objective is to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their lives. This is a group-directed discussion rather than a grief support or counseling session. Death Cafés are always offered in a safe, accessible, respectful and confidential space, with no intention of leading people to any conclusion, or course of action.

Family Support Group facilitated by Community Children’s Council will meet from 5:30—7 p.m. on March 15. During this monthly group, parents and caregivers of especially challenging children support each other by sharing their successes and challenges. Facilitators provide information on community, state and national resources and guidance on how best to navigate the systems of care for better outcomes for their child and family.

Finding Your Purpose Workshop will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on March 16 led by Tina Stuart, facilitator and Blue Zones volunteer. This workshop is designed to help people begin the journey of discovering their purpose. Participants will consider their goals and desires to create an initial draft of their own purpose statement. Participants consistently report that the two hours are well structured, and help them gain clarity and perspective. This workshop is a Blue Zones Project by Healthways, and is sponsored by HMSA in Hawaii.

Your Body: Hawaiian Cultural Concepts with Nancy S. Kahalewai, LMT, will meet on March 18 from 3-4:40 p.m. Many of the kupuna and healers of old Hawaii knew how to care for the body, and the power of words and thoughts on energy levels. Nancy will share some of her favorite stories from a few of her many teachers, including the power of the na‘au in decision making and how to avoid energy “leaks” in life that drain mana.