Tutu’s House 3-28-17

Yoga Basics with Janet Lam will meet April 3 and 10 from 8—9 a.m. Start your week feeling balanced, flexible and strong. This class includes fundamental yoga poses, and although not specifically a beginner’s class, the movement sequence can easily accommodate students new to yoga or returning to a yoga practice.

Caregiving Conversations is scheduled for April 5 from 11 a.m.—noon with professional caregiver Karyn Clay. Whether you are a caregiver by heart, hire or relationship, join fellow caregivers in sharing stories, support and inspiration.

Parkinson’s and Neuroplasticity Wellness Support will gather on April 5 from 1—2:30 p.m. Individuals with Parkinson’s and other neurological challenges, along with their partners or caregivers, are encouraged to attend this support group/talk story. Discussion focuses on personal experiences, community and PD-related topics including current research. This group welcomes new and visiting participants and medical professionals.

Legendary Wisdom Journal will be from 9-11 a.m. on April 7 with Tina L. Stuart. In this class she will share how to pass your memories on to the next generations. Do you ever regret not capturing or recording some of the life stories from your parents? It’s important to make and maintain connections and preserve personal histories for generations to come. Join the group and bring a friend to learn how to capture memorable times, events and stories using the Legendary Wisdom’s Journaling techniques.

Overeaters Anonymous is held every Friday from noon-1 p.m. OA is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope, are recovering from compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors. OA welcomes anyone who wishes to stop eating compulsively.

Scrabble Meetup gathers every Friday from 1:30-4 p.m. with Annabel Spielman. Word lovers of every age and skill level are encouraged to play this classic game with relaxed rules. Dictionary use is permitted. It’s a great way to retain and expand vocabulary, spelling, memory and observation skills in a congenial atmosphere.

Self Massage for Shoulders and Neck is scheduled from 10:30 a.m.-noon on April 8 with Chikako Hoshino-Powers, CMT. Tension headaches, insomnia, aches and pains, tension and stress can all be alleviated with your hands. Health benefits provided by massage include better blood circulation, muscle relaxation and improved range of motion, and increased endorphin levels. Bring one large and two hand towels.