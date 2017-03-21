Tutu’s House 3-21-17

Yoga Basics with Janet Lam is every Monday from 8—9 a.m. Start your week feeling balanced, flexible and strong. This class includes fundamental yoga poses, and although not specifically a beginner’s class, the movement sequence can easily accommodate students new to yoga or returning to a yoga practice.

Tutu’s Quilters meets every Monday from 9:30 a.m.—noon with Kathy Lukens. The get-together is for beginners and experienced to learn quilting Hawaiian style. Initial supplies are provided or participants can bring something they are working on.

Chair Tai–Chi Kung with Cathleen Rickard is held every Monday from 1:30—2:30 p.m. Enjoy simple, hand and leg movements, postures and gentle deep breathing techniques while remaining seated in a chair. This movement series emphasizes flow of internal energy to improve organ function, range of motion, blood pressure balance and overall physical and mental well-being. This class works well for seniors, physically challenged persons and folks recovering from surgeries or living with injuries.

Advanced Ukulele meets every Tuesday from 9:30—11 a.m. with Aunty Marjie Spencer. Experienced players of all ages are welcome to bring their ukulele and join in a morning of friendship and song. Bring an iPAD or laptop, with forScore or unrealBook “app” installed for music sharing.

Tutu’s House Writers’ Support Group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m.—noon. Everything from new writers to published authors are invited to join, with many genres to discuss including fiction, non-fiction, essays and poetry. Share something you are currently working on with this group as an encouraging place to explore your writing voice.

Knitting &Knitting Support is every Tuesday from 12:30—3 p.m. with Gretchen Geisler, lifetime knitter. This class is for all skill levels ages 10 to adult and. Bring projects, get knitting questions answered and visit with other knitters. Beginners will be guided into a suitable project.

Essentially Well ~ Health Benefits &DIY Applications using Essential Oils will be offered on March 30 from 3:30-5 p.m. with Kimberley Bennett. This month, learn how to reduce the lengthy list of chemical ingredients in your personal care products down to just a few natural alternatives. Making self-care products is not only healthier; it can also save money. Knowing the source and properties of the ingredients in lotions, potions and products is empowering. Bring a small, clean and empty container or glass jar for the DIY project.

Relationshifting: Your Eternal Pattern will be from 3:30-5 p.m. on March 31 with Dr. Angela Longo, LAc, herbalist and Quantum Coach. Would you like to learn how to shift relationships that doesn’t require the other person’s participation and expands your glow at the same time? Learn a set of “Relationshifting” tools that can be shared and used for a lifetime.