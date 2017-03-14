Tutu’s House 3-14-17

Beginner’s Yoga will be held from 4-5 p.m. on March 21 with Kiyomi Falcon. Yoga has both preventive and therapeutic benefits. It increases body awareness, relieves chronic stress patterns and muscle strain, relaxes mind and body, centers attention, sharpens concentration and frees the spirit.

Waimea Monthly Book Club will meet March 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. The book that will be discussed is “Cannery Row” by John Steinbeck. It is a great example of his humorous side, as well as some sad commentary on the state of mankind. On April 18, “Freebird,” by Jon Raymond will be discussed. This page-turning new novel is driven by inner monologues and centers on the health of both the environment and the modern family. Participants are responsible for obtaining their own copy of each month’s book. Feel free to bring a pupu to share.

How to Be Your Own Best Coach: Health Coaching for Women Across the Life Span will be from 4-5:30 p.m. on March 22 with Wendy Mitchell, MA, CPC, and a women’s health therapist. Health is vital to everything in life, and yet it is often put last on the list as priority is given to taking care of loved ones. In this workshop, participants will explore the impact of lifestyle choices on their health and well-being. Begin to experience taking a more active role in defining personal goals, making wise decisions and building new skills to enhance health and longevity.

Quantum Chi Gung Mirror Calls will meet from 3:30-5 p.m. on March 23, with Dr. Angela Longo, acupuncturist and Quantum Life coach. Participants will learn how using simple breath and movement can open awareness to the connection with energy and “informotion” of the universe. Using gentle, dance-like ways with fluid arm motions in the shape of the infinity sign (a lazy 8), the group will energize the five elements linked with the breath. Angela will explain how seeing every moment as a “mirror-call” (miracle) inspired Einstein, who said, “There are only two ways to live: first, that nothing is a miracle, or the second, that everything is a miracle!”

How to Train Your Dragon Brain will be at 3:30 p.m. on March 29 with JoAnna Wyss, LCSW. How does our brain’s ancient hard wiring work in today’s world? Not so well. Learn and practice a simple, relaxing, two-minute activity designed to train the brain’s response to stress and challenges. Decrease anxiety without drugs or alcohol, and shift brain chemistry at will. Approach problems or challenges with whole brain capacities, not fight or flight. For new and returning attendees, this program will be a review and expansion of our previous workshops.