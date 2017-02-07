Tutu’s House 2-7-17

Breast Feeding Support will gather from 9:30-11 a.m. this Thursday, facilitated by Aimée Watkins. Breastfeeding and expectant mothers are encouraged to attend this monthly meet-up for mother-to-mother support. Meetings are topical discussion format and keiki-friendly. The group intention is to support education and experience to promote a better understanding of breastfeeding as an important element in the healthy development of babies, moms and families.

Active Listening this Thursday is from 5:30-7:30 p.m., facilitated by Yvonne Schallhorn. “You never listen to me. I am sure we had this conversation already. It’s as if I’m talking to a wall.” Does this sound familiar? Participants will gain insight into habits that may be sabotaging efforts to build strong relationships. Personal awareness is the key to effective listening. Go home with practical, easy to use tools.

Sewing for Fun is a 6-session series that begins this Friday from 2-4 p.m. and continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays later this month, Feb. 10-24. Sewing enthusiast Debby Stern will teach the basics of sewing to all ages and genders, including homeschoolers 12 and older. Learn how to thread, wind a bobbin and select, pin and cut fabric. Undertake several easy projects using her machine or yours. Supplies will be provided. Plan to attend all classes as each is progressive. Registration is required as space is limited. Call 885-6777.

Death Café – a facilitated conversation – will meet on Feb. 15 from 5:30-7 p.m. with Jane Johnson. At a Death Café, people, often strangers, gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death. The objective is to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their lives. The group directed discussion of death has no agenda, objectives or themes, but is a discussion rather than a grief support or counseling session. Death Cafés are offered in a safe, accessible, respectful and confidential space, with no intention of leading people to any conclusion, or course of action.

Family Support Group will gather Feb. 15 from 5:30-7 p.m., facilitated by Community Children’s Council. Parents and caregivers of especially challenging children support each other by sharing their successes and challenges. Facilitators provide information on community, state and national resources, and guidance on how best to navigate the systems of care for better outcomes for their child and family.

Craniosacral for Babies and Children will be presented from 10-11:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 with Laura Moorehead, LMT, CST-D. Those few hours during birth can have a significant impact on the rest of your life. Learn how the birth process can shift the bones of the skull, vertebrae and membranes of the newborn and how this can affect later development and success at school. Learn simple at-home techniques to address common restrictions that can lead to digestive issues, earaches, learning challenges and more.

Essentially Well ~ Health Benefits of EO’s &DIY Applications will meet from 3:30-5 p.m. on Feb. 16 with Kimberley Bennett. Attend this program to learn about using essential oils to enhance mental, physical and emotional well-being. This month explore the positive effects of lime, grapefruit and patchouli – all emotion-boosting oils. First timers and seasoned EO users welcome. Please bring an empty spray bottle for the DIY project.

Family Science Night at Earl’s Garage will be held on Feb. 17, hosted by Katherine DuBose-Oliver. Family members of all ages are guided in an opportunity to work together and spend time exploring hands on activities. Everything is provided, including food and supplies. Registration is required, and space is limited. Call Katherine at 885-6777 by Feb. 15 to reserve space.