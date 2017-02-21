Tutu’s House 2-21-17

Yoga Basics with Janet Lam will be held on Feb. 27 from 8-9 a.m. Start the week feeling balanced, flexible and strong. This class includes fundamental yoga poses, and although not specifically a beginner’s class, the movement sequence can easily accommodate students new to yoga or returning to a yoga practice.

Tutu’s Quilters will meet on Feb. 27 from 9:30 a.m.-noon with Kathy Lukens. The get together is for beginners and experienced to learn quilting Hawaiian style. Initial supplies are provided or participants can bring something they are working on.

Chair Tai–Chi Kung with Cathleen Rickard will take place on Feb. 27 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Enjoy simple hand and leg movements, postures and gentle deep breathing techniques while remaining seated in a chair. This movement series emphasizes flow of internal energy to improve organ function, range of motion, blood pressure balance, and over all physical and mental well-being. This class works well for seniors, physically challenged persons and folks recovering from surgeries or living with injuries.

Advanced Ukulele meets every Tuesday from 9:30-11 a.m. with Aunty Marjie Spencer, and welcomes experienced players of all ages to bring their ukulele and join in a morning of friendship and song. Bring an iPAD or laptop with forScore or unrealBook “app” installed for music sharing.

Tutu’s House Writers’ Support Group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m.-noon. Interested persons are invited to join new writers to published authors with many genres: fiction, non-fiction, essays and poetry. Attendees are invited to share something they are currently working on with the group in an encouraging place to explore their writing voices.

Knitting &Knitting Support is every Tuesday from 12:30-3 p.m. with Gretchen Geisler, lifetime knitter. This class is for all skill levels ages 10 to adult. Bring projects, get knitting questions answered and visit with other knitters. Beginners will be guided into a suitable project.