Tutu’s House 2-14-17

Waimea Monthly Book Club will meet on Feb. 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. This month they will discuss “Today Will Be Different” by Maria Semple. The opening paragraph of this novel draws the reader in with its intention: “Today I will be present. Today, anyone I’m speaking to, I will look them in the eye and listen deeply. Today I’ll play a board game with Timby. I’ll initiate sex with Joe. Today I will take pride in my appearance …”

Next month, on March 21, “Cannery Row” by John Steinbeck will be the topic for discussion. Participants are responsible for obtaining their own copy of each month’s book. Feel free to bring a pupu to share.

Healing Through Words: Creative Writing Workshop will be held on Feb. 25 from 1:30-3 p.m. with Heather Rivera, RN, JD, certified clinical hypnotherapist and author. She will use imagery and visualization to help participants tap into their creative muse and discover the healing power of writing. Dr. Rivera found healing while writing her first novel and enjoys encouraging students to let the words flow, find their voice and experience the power of writing in these workshops.

Self Massage for Hand and Arm will be from 10:30 a.m.-noon on Feb. 25 with Chikako Hoshino-Powers, certified massage therapist. Hands contain many acupressure and reflexology points, which are associated with organs and certain parts of the body. This self-care healing massage technique provides immediate health benefits, such as improved range of motion, enhanced circulation and pain reduction. Bring one large, two hand towels and a favorite hand cream if available.

Chair Yoga meets from 9:30-10:30 a.m. every Friday with Michiko Sato, CYT. This gentle, yoga-in-a-chair practice is designed to stretch and strengthen the body without standing or lying on a mat. Class may also include some easy standing poses behind the chair.

Overeaters Anonymous is held from noon-1 p.m. on Fridays. OA is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope, are recovering from compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors. OA welcomes anyone who wishes to stop eating compulsively.

Scrabble Meetup gathers from 1:30-4 p.m. every Friday with Annabel Spielman. Word lovers of every age and skill level are encouraged to play this classic game with relaxed rules. Dictionary use is permitted. Participants can retain and expand vocabulary, spelling, memory and observation skills in a congenial atmosphere.