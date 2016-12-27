Tutu’s House 12-27-16

Please call 885-6777 to register for classes. Tutu’s House will be closed on Jan. 2 &16

Caregiving Conversations will meet on Jan. 4 from 11 a.m.—noon with professional caregiver Karyn Clay. Whether you are a caregiver by heart, hire or relationship, join fellow caregivers in sharing stories, support and inspiration.

Parkinson’s and Neuroplasticity Wellness Support will gather on Jan. 4 from 1—2:30 p.m. Individuals with Parkinson’s and other neurological challenges, along with their partners or caregivers, are encouraged to attend this support group/talk story. Focus is on community and conversation. Dress comfortably and ready to enjoy a class to strengthen mind and body.

Learn to Draw — Portrait Sketching with Annabel Spielman will be on Jan. 5 from 2-4 p.m. The class is open to ages 8 and older. Youngsters 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Learn straight forward basic drawing instruction inspired by the pioneering work of Betty Edwards and her book, “Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain.” This session will help participants develop the perceptual skills necessary for drawing with confidence and is valuable for all levels of experience. Space is very limited, and registration is required. Call Tutu’s House at 885-6777 to confirm materials participants must bring.

Harmony for Health with Richard Adoradio will come together from 5:30-7 p.m. on Jan. 5 &19. Singing in harmony can produce benefits for not only our mind and body, but also for building a well-bonded community. Led by a local music instructor, all are welcome to join in this casual group singing experience, where popular, feel-good songs will be sung in simple, easy to follow harmonies. No singing experience is necessary.

Self Massage for Ear &Head will be held from 10:30 a.m.-noon on Jan. 7 with Chikako Hoshino-Powers. Proper head massage enhances psychological well-being and relieves tension. Learn to relax and release stress by using simple applications that have powerful benefits and can release emotions you might not realize you’ve been holding. Ear reflexology massage stimulates and supports health and energy for the entire body. Bring one large and two hand towels.